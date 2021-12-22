Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Minnesota town breaks record for longest skate path in US

Pictured is a Northern lights view from Warroad, MN, on Nov. 4 of this year.
Pictured is a Northern lights view from Warroad, MN, on Nov. 4 of this year.(Brenden Sandy)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARROAD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota town of Warroad now boasts the longest skate path in the country after residents paved the path last year as a way for community members to safely gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riverbend Skate Path along the Warroad River in northern Minnesota has doubled in size since last year and now measures 5.2 miles long.

The path saw 300 to 400 skaters on weekend days last year doing activities like pulling sleds, curling, playing broomball and practicing puck handling.

The Riverbend Skate Path Facebook page will feature updates on the condition of the skate path.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
The Redwood County sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are...
Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities

Latest News

FILE - In this Feb. 15, 2020, file photo, fans pose below the NHL league logo at a display...
NHL announces players won’t be allowed to go to Olympics
A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Leo Christopher Kelly, 36, who was charged earlier for his participation in the Jan. 6 attack...
Iowa man arraigned on seven charges for Jan. 6 US Capitol attack
The Sleepy Eye Medical Center sent a letter to the community imploring residents to get...
Sleepy Eye Medical Center pleads for residents to vaccinate