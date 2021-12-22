Minnesota town breaks record for longest skate path in US

WARROAD, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota town of Warroad now boasts the longest skate path in the country after residents paved the path last year as a way for community members to safely gather amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Riverbend Skate Path along the Warroad River in northern Minnesota has doubled in size since last year and now measures 5.2 miles long.

The path saw 300 to 400 skaters on weekend days last year doing activities like pulling sleds, curling, playing broomball and practicing puck handling.

The Riverbend Skate Path Facebook page will feature updates on the condition of the skate path.

