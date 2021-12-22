Your Photos
North Mankato Farmers’ Market seeks community feedback

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 8:01 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The City of North Mankato is putting together a survey for its farmer’s market.

They are asking residents and farmer’s market attendees to answer questions about the market on how to make it better.

The North Mankato Farmers’ Market is going on from 3-6 p.m. every Monday from June through October.

CLICK HERE to complete the survey

Some of the questions are asking how the experience was for people who went, or, if you never went to the market, what stopped you from going.

The survey will be available until the end of January on North Mankato’s Facebook, Instagram, and website.

Calling all friends of the North Mankato Farmers’ Market! We are looking for your feedback to provide the best market...

Posted by North Mankato Farmers' Market on Monday, December 20, 2021

