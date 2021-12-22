RPS will implement federal vaccine mandate for staff in January

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) staff will be required to get vaccinated starting in January.

Interim Superintendent for RPS, Kent Pekel, confirmed in an interview Wednesday afternoon that there was a federal decision in court last week allowing the federal mandate that the Biden Administration instituted for vaccination of organizations that employ a certain number of workers to go forward to the state level.

That decision applies to RPS and many other organizations. RPS did not change their own policy, but the court decision will have to be implemented if sustained.

The requirement for vaccination is expected to start in January, and staff that do not get vaccinated will require testing.

Pekel explained that RPS has refrained from requiring staff vaccination because RPS staff is already close to 90% vaccinated.

This vaccine mandate cannot apply to students under Minnesota law.

This is a developing story.

