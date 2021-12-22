Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

RPS will implement federal vaccine mandate for staff in January

rochester public schools logo
rochester public schools logo(FREE TO USE)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:15 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester Public Schools (RPS) staff will be required to get vaccinated starting in January.

Interim Superintendent for RPS, Kent Pekel, confirmed in an interview Wednesday afternoon that there was a federal decision in court last week allowing the federal mandate that the Biden Administration instituted for vaccination of organizations that employ a certain number of workers to go forward to the state level.

That decision applies to RPS and many other organizations. RPS did not change their own policy, but the court decision will have to be implemented if sustained.

The requirement for vaccination is expected to start in January, and staff that do not get vaccinated will require testing.

Pekel explained that RPS has refrained from requiring staff vaccination because RPS staff is already close to 90% vaccinated.

This vaccine mandate cannot apply to students under Minnesota law.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer
The Redwood County sheriff’s department says the two captured on a surveillance camera are...
Burglary suspects sought by Redwood County authorities

Latest News

This sonar image created by SEARCH Inc. and released by the Alabama Historical Commission shows...
Research: Wreck of last US slave ship mostly intact on Alabama coast
Meteorologist Shawn Cable
KEYC Wednesday Afternoon Weather Update
FILE — A former jailer in Webster County is facing charges accusing her of helping an inmate...
Ex-jailer accused of helping inmate escape in Webster County
FILE — An Iowa school board has upheld the decision to drop the “Mohawk” name and mascot,...
Mason City School Board firm in dropping Mohawk nickname