Sleepy Eye Medical Center pleads for residents to vaccinate

The Sleepy Eye Medical Center sent a letter to the community imploring residents to get vaccinated.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
SLEEPY EYE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Sleepy Eye Medical Center sent a letter to the community about the serious issue of over capacity in hospitals as they have a growing number of COVID-19 patients, many of whom are unvaccinated.

The letter warns that intensive care units and medical surgical beds across the state are full and that SEMC has to search surrounding states to transport patients. When a location cannot be found, SEMC will prioritize the sickest patients.

But while COVID-19 remains the top health concern in the country, other medical emergencies such as heart attacks, strokes and other forms of medical procedures still take place and must be treated. This, added by a staffing shortage, has doctors and nurses worried they do not have the manpower to help all the patients that come into their care

The medical center’s letter implores residents to get vaccinated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

