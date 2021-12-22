Sweethaven Tonics to open storefront in New Ulm

NEW ULM, Minn. (KEYC) — Sweethaven Tonics will soon be opening a storefront in New Ulm.

“Less than a year ago, I was still in the classroom teaching seventh graders. Well, this started when I wasn’t in the classroom. I was at home teaching virtual lessons, and I was in my kitchen and I don’t bake, but I do make great cocktails. So for a Christmas present, I decided I was going to make these craft cocktail mixes for my family,” explained Leah Treleven, owner of Sweethaven Tonics.

That is how Sweethaven Tonics came to be, as the former teacher took her family’s word and started making these tonics on the side.

“They said you would be an idiot not to sell these, so I did,” Treleven said. “I just started small on Facebook Marketplace and the response was awesome.”

Coming to downtown New Ulm sometime in ‘22. We can’t wait, but it’ll be worth the wait! ⏰ #newulm #sweethaventonics Posted by Sweethaven Tonics on Friday, December 17, 2021

Treleven soon realized that making those craft cocktails was her passion and she followed that dream to her own storefront.

“This is our winter seasonal: cranberry, juniper and lemongrass. We use only whole fruits and locally grown fresh herbs,” Treleven stated.

Never in her wildest dreams did she think that her hobby during the COVID-19 pandemic would turn into this.

“The plan was to do wholesale and sell to restaurants and on our website, but now we have this opportunity. I would love, and am really excited, to engage with the community and give the people what they want: a tasting room,” Treleven explained.

That is exactly what she is doing with the old Herberger’s in New Ulm. It is being completely remodeled. The vision is to have three different atmospheres in the new storefront that includes a warehouse, production area and tasting room.

“So this will be the production area that we are standing in right now. We will have some big storage tanks because we will be able to make 300 gallons of tonic at a time with our new steam kettle that will be in the back,” Treleven described.

So proud to be Minnesota Made. Posted by Sweethaven Tonics on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

