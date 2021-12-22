Target Field Prepares for Winter Classic

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A sheet of ice is under construction at Target Field, as Minneapolis prepares to host the Winter Classic on New Year’s Day. Earlier today, we caught up with Twins legend Joe Mauer to talk about how there’s a hockey rink inside a baseball.

“We’ve been trying to get this game for a long time here in Minnesota,” Mauer said. “I’m excited for the fans, excited for the community.”

Workers are piecing together more than 200 ice pans and a ring of dasher boards that will enclose the rink. The end result will be a 2-inch thick ice surface where the Wild will take on the St. Louis Blues.

“It’s getting real,” Mauer said. “I see them down there putting some layers of ice on the ground, and getting ready for ag reat day. I’m excited just like everyone else is here in Minnesota, and it should be a fun night.”

The hockey should be pretty good as well. The Wild currently sits atop the Central Division -- but the Blues are just 1-point behind. The game sets up to be a marquee match up, and the Wild’s players can’t wait to see the fans outdoors.

“I think Minnesota really prides itself on being outdoors, in the cold and hockey being it’s game,” said Ryan Carter. “For the NHL to be here, the Winter Classic, the marquee game of the day, I think Minnesotans are going to do a heck of a job supporting the club.”

The NHL and the Twins are working diligently to produce a world-class sheet of ice for the Winter Classic, and Mauer says the New Year’s Day event will be a night to remember.

“I feel the organization does a good job of putting on events, collaborating with the NHL,” said Mauer. “This is going to be something special.”

As a reminder, the Winter Classic takes place here on New Year’s Day. Puck drops against the Blues at 6 p.m.

