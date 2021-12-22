Your Photos
Two injured in Albert Lea fire, determined to be arson

By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – Two people are injured and one residential structure in Albert Lea is a total loss after a fire.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue and Albert Lea Police Department responded to a reported structure fire at 9 a.m. Wednesday morning in Albert Lea.

After arriving, officials found a residential structure with heavy fire showing from the first and second floors.

Two residents were found in the garage with injuries from the fire. Law Enforcement treated them until a Mayo Ambulance arrived and took over patient care. One resident was taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Fire crews remained on scene for about two hours putting out hot spots.

Officials determined the fire to be arson and is under investigation at this time.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office is assisting in the investigation.

