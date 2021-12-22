Your Photos
Undefeated Mavericks continue to climb in national rankings

By Rob Clark
Published: Dec. 21, 2021 at 7:30 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — The Minnesota State women’s basketball team continues to climb up the national rankings after another solid showing over the weekend.

The Mavericks are undefeated with an 11-0 record this season and moved up three spots in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association poll to No. 21. Minnesota State was also ranked 16th in the Division II Women’s Basketball Media Poll.

Minnesota State’s latest wins came against Sioux Falls (73-64) and Southwest Minnesota State (96-74).

Defense is key for the Mavericks, who are holding opponents to under 70 points per game this season while picking up close to 16 steals each time out.

MSU is the only unbeaten team left in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.

Joey Batt is leading the way for the Mavericks with 18 points per game.

Minnesota State is now on holiday break, and won’t return to the court until Jan. 2 against Concordia-St. Paul.

