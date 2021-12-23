Blue Earth preparing skate rink

BLUE EARTH, Minn. (KEYC) - For residents of the city of Blue Earth, the wait is almost over to be able to enjoy some time on the ice.

The city’s Public Works Department has begun work on filling the skating rink.

Building the whole skating rink to completion will be a multi-day process and will require the weather to be just right for the ground to be frozen.

To prevent ice from melting the sun needs to stay low in the sky and for overnight temperatures to remain in the teens.

With much lower temperatures forecasted for next week, the city hopes to get a base started and to be able to add the top layers next week.

