‘Elf-on-the-Shelf’ greets students at Windom Elementary
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In keeping with the holiday spirit, students at Windom Elementary were greeted by a life-size “Elf on the Shelf” this week.
Assistant principal Dane Nielsen borrowed some of Santa’s reindeer’s magic to get up on the school’s awning this morning.
The principal-turned-elf has been moving locations around the school through out the week as students arrive for the day.
He says another staff member suggested the idea as a way to bring some joy as students head into winter break.
