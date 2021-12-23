Your Photos
‘Elf-on-the-Shelf’ greets students at Windom Elementary

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WINDOM, Minn. (KEYC) - In keeping with the holiday spirit, students at Windom Elementary were greeted by a life-size “Elf on the Shelf” this week.

Assistant principal Dane Nielsen borrowed some of Santa’s reindeer’s magic to get up on the school’s awning this morning.

The principal-turned-elf has been moving locations around the school through out the week as students arrive for the day.

He says another staff member suggested the idea as a way to bring some joy as students head into winter break.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

