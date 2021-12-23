Free Christmas meal being offered in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, Minn. (KEYC) - The free meal is for anyone who is celebrating the holidays alone or needs a hot meal.

The meal will include turkey, ham, and all the fixings.

It’s a 15-year tradition and this is the first year it’s back due to COVID-19, everyone is welcome.

“I talked to a person that one year was stranded here in town because there was a snow storm and nothing was open. Our Christmas dinner happened and they were able to have a Christmas dinner with fellowship and with people. Not just stuck in a room because it’s those really great stories,” pastor, Christian Church of Fairmont pastor, Jacob Wurster said.

They are also offering to deliver the meals, those interested just need to contact the Christian Church of Fairmont.

