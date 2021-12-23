Grand Rapids community honors 9-year-old’s life with new outdoor rink

GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- The Grand Rapids community came together Thursday to honor the life of a young boy, lost much too soon.

Marshall Bader, 9, of Boy River, died during a tragic farm accident in January 2020.

Grand Rapids youth hockey players try out the new rink outside the YMCA, named in honor of the late 9-year-old Marshall Bader. (KBJR 6/CBS 3)

Now, the Grand Rapids YMCA has named its new outdoor rink after Bader.

The third grader loved to play hockey, and Thursday night, the community celebrated that passion with a special game on the new rink.

Tonight on the news at 10 p.m., we’ll hear from those who knew and loved Bader about what this new addition means to them.

Community comes together to celebrate life of 9-year-old Marshall Bader. (KBJR 6/CBS 3)

