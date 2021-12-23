Grand Rapids community honors 9-year-old’s life with new outdoor rink
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND RAPIDS, MN -- The Grand Rapids community came together Thursday to honor the life of a young boy, lost much too soon.
Marshall Bader, 9, of Boy River, died during a tragic farm accident in January 2020.
Now, the Grand Rapids YMCA has named its new outdoor rink after Bader.
The third grader loved to play hockey, and Thursday night, the community celebrated that passion with a special game on the new rink.
Tonight on the news at 10 p.m., we’ll hear from those who knew and loved Bader about what this new addition means to them.
Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.