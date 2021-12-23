Greater Mankato shuttle service offering free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kato Independent Shuttle Service (KISS) will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

The service will offer people free rides home to Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Madison Lake from any destination within a 10-mile radius. The free shuttles will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. the night of New Year’s Eve.

The shuttle service did not offer the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has offered rides every New Year’s Eve since the company’s founding.

”I’ve been doing it since we started in 2015, so, and I’ll probably be continuing until I’m done. We just opted to make sure everybody gets home safely,” KISS owner and operator Dan Hennegar said.

Kato Independent Shuttle Service says that while rides are free, drivers will be working for tips.

Anyone interested in the shuttle service can call (507) 388-5477 for more information or to schedule a ride.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.