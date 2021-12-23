Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Greater Mankato shuttle service offering free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Kato Independent Shuttle Service (KISS) will be offering free rides on New Year’s Eve.

The service will offer people free rides home to Mankato, North Mankato, Eagle Lake and Madison Lake from any destination within a 10-mile radius. The free shuttles will run from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. the night of New Year’s Eve.

The shuttle service did not offer the service last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic but has offered rides every New Year’s Eve since the company’s founding.

”I’ve been doing it since we started in 2015, so, and I’ll probably be continuing until I’m done. We just opted to make sure everybody gets home safely,” KISS owner and operator Dan Hennegar said.

Kato Independent Shuttle Service says that while rides are free, drivers will be working for tips.

Anyone interested in the shuttle service can call (507) 388-5477 for more information or to schedule a ride.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
A sign showing the logo for Mankato Area Public Schools in the Intergovernmental Center in...
Mankato Area Public Schools adjusts COVID response plan
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Sydney Raley, a 15-year-old worker at McDonald's, saved a customer who was choking on a chicken...
Teen jumps out McDonald’s drive-thru to save choking customer

Latest News

Greater Mankato shuttle service offering free sober rides home on New Year’s Eve
Jurors at Kim Potter trial end 3rd day of deliberations with no verdict
Holiday travelers happy about new stretch of Highway 14
LIVE: Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive in Courtland
LIVE: Dakota 38+2 memorial riders arrive in Courtland