Hartland community continues to recover after historic December tornado

By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Just one week ago residents of Hartland found themselves in the path of a historic December tornado.

The National Weather Service says the tornado touched down at 7:10 p.m. last Wednesday.

The tornado was rated an EF-2 with established peak winds of 115 miles per hour and a length that spanned over two miles.

FILE — Tornado data for the Dec. 15, 2021, tornadoes in southern Minnesota.
FILE — Tornado data for the Dec. 15, 2021, tornadoes in southern Minnesota.(KEYC)

There were no deaths or injuries, but a lot of damage in the city of about 300.

Cleaning up the destruction, there were volunteers from Freeborn County Sheriffs Office, Hartland Fire Department, businesses and outside help as well.

So far, at least 45 tornadoes have been confirmed in the Dec. 15 storms that crossed the Great Plains and Midwest amid unseasonably warm temperatures.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

