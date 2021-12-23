How good is the mask you’re wearing?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) –Even for vaccinated individuals, President Biden repeated in his speech Tuesday that all Americans should continue masking.

But what kinds of masks should you be wearing?

A CNN Medical Analyst says one type of mask should be out of the question.

“Don’t wear a cloth mask, cloth masks are little more than facial decorations. There’s no place for them in light of Omicron,” said Leana Wen, a CNN medical contributor.

Arguing for better masks, such as surgical-grade ones, to be worn.

A Mayo Clinic infectious disease consultant explained how effective different kinds of masks are.

“There are various grades of what your level of mask protection is,” said Dr. Adi Shah, a Mayo Clinic infectious disease consultant.

He says that surgical masks are better, but cloth still has some efficacy.

“If one has a cloth mask with two layers, that is still at least capable of stopping some amount of respiratory droplets, and it is 100% better than nothing,” said Shah.

The recent guidance changed due to not enough evidence on the Omicron variant, and how vaccines fare against it.

“We do have some emerging evidence that a booster can offer some protection against this strain, however, we are not for sure until we have more data and more time to analyze some numbers,” said Shah.

In light of these Omicron variant fears, some good news in Olmsted County:

“For the second week in a row, we’ve seen a decrease of cases,” said Meagan Sherden of Olmsted County Public Health. “The other thing is, too, we have seen a decrease in our hospitalizations.”

She says the county is prepared for an Omicron wave.

“We’re in a much better place than we were, even around Thanksgiving. Right in time for this Omicron variant to hit us. We’re hoping with our high vaccination rate, and starting to see, again, that downward trend, hopefully it won’t be as bad as it could be,” she said.

