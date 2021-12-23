Law enforcement responds to apparent standoff in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – There is a heavy police presence in Austin Wednesday night. As of 8 p.m. parts of town around the 1200 block of 4th Ave. were blocked off to traffic.

A person who lives nearby claims a person in a home was threatening to hurt himself, and police have been on the scene for hours.

KTTC has reached out to law enforcement agencies in the area, but we have not heard back. We have not been told there is a threat to the public.

