Live Fit Sport and Wellness Center proving great asset to area

FAIRMONT Minn. (KEYC) - Before Alex Schliesmann came along and built Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center, the old K-Mart in Fairmont sat empty for years, but now it has a purpose.

“Everyone talked to me on why do you need it so big. Well, honestly just because we can and we wanted it to be something big. We wanted it to be something that we don’t have around here,” owner of Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center, Alex Schliesmann said.

Live Fit gives Fairmont a traditional gym, golf simulator, running track, tanning beds and a place for the local gymnastics team to practice and compete.

Schliesmann dreamed about opening his own gym ever since he started personal training at the old Anytime gym in town and, he doesn’t look back.

“It’s been great, business has been good. It hasn’t been stopping anyone from coming in and working on their fitness level. So, it has been awesome, it has been really good,” Schliesmann said.

Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School.

“It just specializes in sport performance which is everything from jumping, strength training, upper body, lower body, core, balance, sideline running. Then going into more of the body mechanics of a sprinter,” Schliesmann explained.

Which gives college, high school athletes and Live Fit an edge.

“Basketball, wrestling, hockey right now. If you are a football player, if you are a cross county runner or track runner. We are trying to keep you training while you are in season, but dial you down. So, you are always doing it so now when it comes to, now I see my athletes six to eight hours a week. It is way more affordable than personal training. It’s big in the East Coast, down South and we are the first ever to be in Minnesota. So, it is kind of a cool thing to be a part of that,” Schliesmann stated.

