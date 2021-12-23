Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Live Fit Sport and Wellness Center proving great asset to area

Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School
Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School.
Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School.(KEYC News Now)
By Marissa Voss
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT Minn. (KEYC) - Before Alex Schliesmann came along and built Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center, the old K-Mart in Fairmont sat empty for years, but now it has a purpose.

“Everyone talked to me on why do you need it so big. Well, honestly just because we can and we wanted it to be something big. We wanted it to be something that we don’t have around here,” owner of Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center, Alex Schliesmann said.

Live Fit gives Fairmont a traditional gym, golf simulator, running track, tanning beds and a place for the local gymnastics team to practice and compete.

Schliesmann dreamed about opening his own gym ever since he started personal training at the old Anytime gym in town and, he doesn’t look back.

“It’s been great, business has been good. It hasn’t been stopping anyone from coming in and working on their fitness level. So, it has been awesome, it has been really good,” Schliesmann said.

Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School.

“It just specializes in sport performance which is everything from jumping, strength training, upper body, lower body, core, balance, sideline running. Then going into more of the body mechanics of a sprinter,” Schliesmann explained.

Which gives college, high school athletes and Live Fit an edge.

“Basketball, wrestling, hockey right now. If you are a football player, if you are a cross county runner or track runner. We are trying to keep you training while you are in season, but dial you down. So, you are always doing it so now when it comes to, now I see my athletes six to eight hours a week. It is way more affordable than personal training. It’s big in the East Coast, down South and we are the first ever to be in Minnesota. So, it is kind of a cool thing to be a part of that,” Schliesmann stated.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Latest News

mask package
How good is the mask you’re wearing?
One arrested, woman injured in Albert Lea house fire
One arrested, woman injured in Albert Lea house fire
Grand Rapids youth hockey players try out the new rink outside the YMCA, named in honor of the...
Grand Rapids community honors 9-year-old’s life with new outdoor rink
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers