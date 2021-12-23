Loyola’s junior core off to a hot start

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Over the past few seasons, Mankato Loyola has adapted to an up-tempo style of play, priming them for what’s to come in the Section 2A Tournament.

“It helps a lot because once we’re able to get a board, we can have all five guys dribbling it down the court looking, so I think we’re really good at passing it up,” senior guard Kolton Kunz said.

The Crusaders feature a strong junior core led by guard Lawson Godfrey, who has been reliable on any given night for open looks beyond the arc.

“We’ve wanted him to shoot the ball more the last couple of years, and he finally is this year,” head coach Sam Carlson said.

“I’m basically out there playing with my best friends every game, so I’m just completely comfortable and that’s probably the biggest thing,” Godfrey stated. “I’m comfortable with them, they’re comfortable playing with me, it helps everything just flow properly.”

Kunz is one of many players stepping into larger roles this season. The senior point guard is averaging over 25 points per game after coming off the bench last year.

Here we go @SaderBBall! Excited to be back in Fitz tonight for a new season! Go Saders! #GRIT pic.twitter.com/2OU4bUVNOL — Coach Carlson (@coachcarlson8) November 22, 2021

“I think our guys just have more of telepathy out there,” Carlson commented. “They can see what’s coming before the defense does, so that’s fun to watch.”

Through five games, Loyola is outscoring opponents by about 20 points per game, with four key wins against section opponents.

“I think we can go wherever we want. We can compete with any team, I mean we’ve got the athleticism and we got the skill to match up with everybody,” Godfrey said.

The Crusaders’ only hiccup thus far came against Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, which showed that there’s still some work to be done as the team heads into the holiday break. Regardless, Loyola is happy with where they are at early on.

“It’s exciting to be in the situation we’re at right now, unlike last year we got shut down right before the playoff game in which we did get to play, but it was one we wish we could’ve gotten back,” junior forward Simon Morgan described.

Loyola can bounce back from the loss to LCWM in this year’s Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball tournament at Bethany Lutheran College.

Download brackets, parking/campus maps, ticket pricing, and other tournament information can be found online here: https://t.co/r00CgXpBC6

Merry Christmas! See you next week, Tues, Dec 28, Wed, Dec 29, and Thurs, Dec 30 for the 23rd Annual Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament! — Kwik Trip Holiday Basketball Tournament at Bethany (@KwikTripHSBBall) December 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.