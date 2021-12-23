Your Photos
Medtronic pays $400K to settle South Dakota kickback case

FILE — Minnesota-based Medtronic has agreed to pay $400,000 to South Dakota to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to a neurosurgeon, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Thursday.
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Minnesota-based Medtronic has agreed to pay $400,000 to South Dakota to resolve allegations that it paid kickbacks to a neurosurgeon, Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg announced Thursday.

The settlement resolves allegations that Medtronic paid for more than 100 social events at a restaurant owned by Dr. Wilson Asfora, at Asfora’s request. Medtronic allegedly sponsored the events over a nine-year period to persuade Asfora to use Medtronic products.

The agreement is the latest settlement involving Asfora. The former Sanford Health neurosurgeon and two medical device distributorships that he owns also agreed to pay $4.4 million earlier this year to settle allegations that they defrauded the federal government through illegal kickback schemes

Sanford Health had already agreed to pay $20 million to settle its role in the kickback scheme. And, last year medical device giant Medtronic agreed to pay $9.2 million for its role in paying kickbacks to Asfora through the restaurant Carnaval Brazilian Grill, which Asfora and his wife owned.

Ravnsborg said Medtronic cooperated with the state’s investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

