Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Military suicide rates increase during the holidays

Psychologist shares how to get and give help
By Darian Leddy
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – While the holiday season is known for being a joyous time for celebration, that’s not the case for everyone.

According to the U.S. Military, service member suicide rates during the last quarter of the year increased by 25 percent from 2019 to 2020. Law enforcement psychologist Dr. Steven Norton says people in the military face unique stressors that many cannot relate to.

“Being away from home is part of that stress. Multiple deployments, I’ve talked to individuals who have been deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan five, six, seven times that just all adds to a great deal of stress,” Dr. Norton said.

Dr. Norton lives in Rochester.

The circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic may have added or exacerbated these stressors service members experience.

“Being isolated, being at home, dealing with COVID, the restrictions in society all of that has had a fairly significant negative impact, unfortunately,” Dr. Norton said.

While suicide among military members increased all throughout 2020, the highest number of deaths occurred during the holidays proving it can be a difficult time for some

“When you’re already depressed, you’re already isolated, you see all these things around you, and that just can, unfortunately, make you feel worse because that’s not what your life experience is,” Dr. Norton said.

This can lead to many comparing their holiday feelings to others which may make depressive and suicidal feelings even stronger. One way to prevent these feelings is to avoid isolation and embrace community, and this Christmas, that’s exactly what the VFW in Rochester is doing.

“For the community, we’re community-oriented, why not open up and offer that area for people to come and congregate and just do something, reach out to the community for people in need,” VFW bartender Wesley Riley said.

For the employees who are working at the VFW on Christmas, they say they are happy to give up their time at home for the military members who have sacrificed that much more.

‘We appreciate the services they’ve done for our country and we want to continue to recognize that any way we can,” Riley said.

One way all of us can help service members during this time is to simply reach out.

“When you know someone is struggling, reach out, give them a call, say how are you doing, ask them out for coffee, just that connection sometimes can be very positive,” Dr. Norton said.

The VFW plans to be open from noon until 1 a.m. on Christmas Day this year.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Latest News

mask package
How good is the mask you’re wearing?
One arrested, woman injured in Albert Lea house fire
One arrested, woman injured in Albert Lea house fire
Grand Rapids youth hockey players try out the new rink outside the YMCA, named in honor of the...
Grand Rapids community honors 9-year-old’s life with new outdoor rink
FILE - A health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson...
US sets shorter COVID-19 isolation rules for health workers
Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, even Parisi Speed School.
Live Fit Sport and Wellness Center proving great asset to area