Olivia man charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug overdose death

OLIVIA, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in Renville County charged an Olivia man with third-degree murder.

The Renville County Attorney’s Office said it charged 37-year-old Bradley James Westphal with one county of third-degree murder in connection with an overdose death that occurred in July.

In the early hours of July 19, authorities in Renville County responded to Westphal’s residence to find the victim not breathing and without a pulse. The victim was transported to a local hospital, where she later died.

A witness told law enforcement officers that they witnessed Westphal providing the victim with pills that were believed to be Percocet, which she then took. The victim began to fall asleep and gasp for air approximately 20 minutes later.

The witness added that the victim yelled at Westphal to call 911, but that he refused to do so and proceeded to remove drugs and drug paraphernalia from the residence, made phone calls and sent a Facebook message.

The pills that law enforcement agents collected from the scene were identified as Fentanyl. In addition, the victim’s autopsy results showed that she died from the effects of Fentanyl. The toxicology report found no traces of Percocet or its components.

Westphal made his first appearance in Renville County Court on Wednesday. He is currently being held on $300,000 unconditional bail, and $150,000 conditional bail.

