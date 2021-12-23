Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays

Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Parents with children younger than 5 will have to keep waiting for a COVID-19 vaccine for their kids.

Last week, vaccine maker Pfizer announced it was amending the clinical trial of its vaccine in children 6 months to 5 years old.

The company said adding the two doses didn’t elicit the same kind of robust immune response as it did in children 5 and older.

They are now adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the vaccine early next year.

Pfizer said it plans to submit data in the first part of 2022, which means it won’t be available until the second quarter of 2022, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota

Latest News

FILE - This undated file image provided by Merck & Co. shows their new antiviral medication....
US adds Merck pill as 2nd easy-to-use drug against COVID-19
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Bait packages left by police lure ‘porch pirates’
People who take the bait are in for a visit from the authorities.
Police bait 'porch pirates'
FILE - Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines introduces President Joe Biden during a...
US delays intelligence center targeting foreign influence