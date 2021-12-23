Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38 plus two riders

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of RIverfront Drive will be closed as the Dakota 38 plus two riders arrive at Reconciliation Park.

The horseback ride starts at 9 a.m. with the Dakota riders leaving from Land of Memories Park south of Mankato.

They cross the southbound lanes to the first northbound exit onto Riverfront Drive for the memorial ceremony.

City staff says the north and southbound lanes of that portion of Riverfront will be closed for approximately two hours.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.