Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38 plus two riders

FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of RIverfront Drive will be closed as the Dakota 38 plus two riders arrive at Reconciliation Park.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A portion of RIverfront Drive will be closed as the Dakota 38 plus two riders arrive at Reconciliation Park.

The horseback ride starts at 9 a.m. with the Dakota riders leaving from Land of Memories Park south of Mankato.

They cross the southbound lanes to the first northbound exit onto Riverfront Drive for the memorial ceremony.

City staff says the north and southbound lanes of that portion of Riverfront will be closed for approximately two hours.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

