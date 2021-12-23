Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Ramsey County prosecutor quits over diversion policies

A key Ramsey County prosecutor, Richard Dusterhoft, quit because he feels his office is too...
A key Ramsey County prosecutor, Richard Dusterhoft, quit because he feels his office is too soft on offenders.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A key Ramsey County prosecutor quit because he feels his office is too soft on offenders.

Richard Dusterhoft resigned earlier this month. He was the trial division director for the county. He said he was frustrated with policies that promote diversion programs over prison time.

His former boss, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, has introduced a number of initiatives that focus on rehabilitation. The Washington County prosecutor who initially handled Daunte Wright’s death quit his job in May.

Imran Ali said he was tired of activists trying to influence charging decisions.

Minnesota County Attorneys Association Executive Director Robert Small says the resignations reflect a national trend.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Minneapolis woman, Tashawn Thomas. who conspired with a gunman to shoot and kill her...
Minneapolis woman sentenced to seven-and-a-half years in boyfriend death
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Mankato school board member resigns from post
Lisa and Diego Parra adopted four siblings, ages 17, 14, 12 and 6, after fostering them for...
‘The perfect fit’: Family adopts 4 siblings in time for Christmas
A twin home is shown in Moorhead, Minn., Monday, Dec. 20, 2021. Authorities say the bodies of...
Authorities: Carbon monoxide caused deaths of 7 in Minnesota
An empty Martin County West High School is pictured Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Sherburn, Minn....
Martin County West cancels classes after finding note with violent threat

Latest News

FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38 plus two riders
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
While many kids wake up overjoyed on Christmas morning, Max and Zac Fink, two young Owatonna...
Owatonna brothers do 25 random acts of kindness
The city of Blue Earth's Public Works Department has begun work on filling the ice skating rink.
Blue Earth preparing skate rink