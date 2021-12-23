Ramsey County prosecutor quits over diversion policies

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - A key Ramsey County prosecutor quit because he feels his office is too soft on offenders.

Richard Dusterhoft resigned earlier this month. He was the trial division director for the county. He said he was frustrated with policies that promote diversion programs over prison time.

His former boss, Ramsey County Attorney John Choi, has introduced a number of initiatives that focus on rehabilitation. The Washington County prosecutor who initially handled Daunte Wright’s death quit his job in May.

Imran Ali said he was tired of activists trying to influence charging decisions.

Minnesota County Attorneys Association Executive Director Robert Small says the resignations reflect a national trend.

