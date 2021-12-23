Two bodies pulled from house fire near Bemidji

NEAR BEMIDJI, MINN. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE: 4:22 p.m.) The Beltrami County Sheriff’s office are reporting that two bodies was pulled after a residential fire in Liberty Township near Bemidji. The victims were taken to a medical examiner’s office for an autopsy and identification.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation according to the BCSO.

(UPDATE: 12:08 p.m.) Authorities are searching for two children after a fire destroyed a home near Bemidji.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department says the call for the fire came in around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 23 to a home along Pony Lake Rd, 13 miles northwest of Bemidji.

When crews arrived on scene, the second story of the home was already fully engulfed in flames.

Authorities say initial reports indicate two children living in the home are now unaccounted for.

No other information is being released at this time.

