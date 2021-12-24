Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Bus fare returning for True Transit riders

Starting Jan. 3, for True Transit riders in-town rides will go back to $3 per trips, but...
Starting Jan. 3, for True Transit riders in-town rides will go back to $3 per trips, but out-of-town rides will be increasing to $5 each way for residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 6:43 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties who use the public transportation system, True Transit, have been able to ride the bus fare-free since April of 2020 due to COVID-19, but that is now about to change.

Starting Jan. 3, in-town rides will go back to $3 per trip, but out-of-town rides will be increasing to $5 each way.

TRUE Transit will continue to provide the same dial-a-ride service throughout Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be scheduled online at truetransit.org.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
A principal-turned-elf, Dane Nielsen, has been moving locations around Windom Elementary School...
‘Elf-on-the-Shelf’ greets students at Windom Elementary
The Renville County Attorney’s Office said it charged 37-year-old Bradley James Westphal with...
Olivia man charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug overdose death
FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38+2 riders
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Standoff in Austin lasts entire day
UPDATE: Law enforcement responds to apparent standoff in Austin
A lost letter to Santa finds its way home
St. Clair picks up victory, on 3 game winning streak
St. Clair Cyclones on 3 game winning streak