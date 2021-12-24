Bus fare returning for True Transit riders

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Residents in Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur counties who use the public transportation system, True Transit, have been able to ride the bus fare-free since April of 2020 due to COVID-19, but that is now about to change.

Starting Jan. 3, in-town rides will go back to $3 per trip, but out-of-town rides will be increasing to $5 each way.

TRUE Transit will continue to provide the same dial-a-ride service throughout Blue Earth, Nicollet and Le Sueur, Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m to 5 p.m.

Reservations are required and can be scheduled online at truetransit.org.

