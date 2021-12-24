Crews respond to overnight fire at condemned Esmond Building

DULUTH, MN. (CBS 3 DULUTH) - A fire broke out at a condemned Lincoln Park building Thursday night.

Duluth Fire crews responded to the Esmond building, formerly known as the Seaway Hotel, located on West Superior street just after 11 P.M.

Upon arrival, flames were visible from the second floor of the building.

Crews found a small fire and quickly contained it.

The cause of the fire was ruled accidental by a person squatting in the building.

One woman was transported to a local hospital.

There were no details on her condition.

According to the Duluth Fire Department, the building is slated to be torn down soon.

Copyright 2021 KBJR. All rights reserved.