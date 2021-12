COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — The Dakota 38+2 memorial riders left Courtland Friday morning for the final stretch of their 330-mile journey.

The mist, drizzle and fog cleared up as the group approached Judson Township and passed Swan Creek Falls.

The riders will leave Land of Memories Park at 9 a.m. Sunday as they make their way to Reconciliation Park.

