Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Gas clerk charged with cashing woman’s lottery ticket

FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm, Minn.(KEYC Photo, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ULM, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a New Ulm man with lottery fraud after he allegedly told a woman she’d won $25 and pocketed her actual $1,000 prize.

The Mankato Free Press reported that 56-year-old Dwayne Smith was charged Friday in Brown County District Court.

According to court documents, Smith was working as a clerk at a gas station Saturday when the woman showed him her lottery ticket after a self-service lottery machine told her to “see state lottery office.”

Smith told her she’d won $25 and gave her $25. Station surveillance video shows him put the ticket in his pocket, according to a court complaint. Surveillance video at a regional lottery office allegedly shows him redeeming the ticket for $1,000.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38+2 riders
The Renville County Attorney’s Office said it charged 37-year-old Bradley James Westphal with...
Olivia man charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug overdose death
A principal-turned-elf, Dane Nielsen, has been moving locations around Windom Elementary School...
‘Elf-on-the-Shelf’ greets students at Windom Elementary
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate

Latest News

Holiday Omicron Surge
Christmas Gatherings During Omicron Surge, Darian Leddy Reports
Carbon Monoxide Safety for Houses and Anglers
Carbon Monoxide Safety for Houses and Anglers
Northland business will require booster shots for customers in 2022
Northland business will require booster shots for customers in 2022
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Law enforcement confirms Austin standoff and Kwik Trip shooting are related