GETTING THE STICKER: Tips to make sure your 2022 tabs arrive on time

DULUTH, MN-- A big heads up to Minnesotans hoping to renew their vehicle's tabs in the new year.

Supply chain issues are hitting many major industries, including motor vehicle tabs.

People whose tabs expire in January or February 2022 could see the worst of the problem.

Minnesota Driver and Vehicle Services is facing shortages for online and mail-in requests.

“It’s going to take quite a bit longer,” said Ben Martin with St. Louis County. “With that, all of the DMV’s have plenty of stock.”

Martin, the St. Louis County Auditor Service Center Manager, said the state’s supplier for the sticker tabs, 3M, is currently behind on supplies.

The wait is about six weeks to get your tabs if you mail in your forms through the state. But if you come in person to any of the county offices, you can get them right away.”

If you can’t visit in person, Martin said he recommends mailing in your forms to a county DMV or service center.

“To mail them to the state, that’s where the shortage is, the supply is not there for them to mail them back to you,” Martin said. “If you mail them to us, you will get your actual sticker and a cab card within 3-5 business days.”

For Denise Effhauser, who recently moved to the Northland, the in-person service beat the hassle of waiting for mail-in service from the state.

“We were planning to come in and hoping that we could come in person. We didn’t even know how it worked,” Effhauser said. “So we were happily surprised we could just walk in, and we didn’t even have to wait in line, so that was great.”

Martin says the busiest times at most DMV’s or county offices are before work, during lunchtime, and after work, so he recommends visiting between those times if possible.

