Jury finds Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death

MINNEAPOLIS (KEYC) — Kim Potter was taken into custody and held on no bond after a jury convicted her Thursday on charges of first and second-degree manslaughter.

Potter, a former Brooklyn Center police officer, shot and killed 20-year-old Daunte Wright following a traffic stop on April 11.

Her attorneys said she intended to draw her taser when she pulled her handgun, shooting and killing Wright.

The verdict comes after nearly four days of deliberation while the nation debates police accountability and reform measures.

“Accountability is not justice; justice is restoration,” Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said. “Justice would be restoring Dante to life and making the right family whole again. Justice is beyond the reach that we have in this life for Dante, but accountability is an important step, a critical, necessary step on the road to justice for us all.”

Joining Ellison at Thursday’s press conference was the family of Daunte Wright.

”Every single emotion that you could imagine just running through your body at that moment,” said Katie Bryant, Wright’s mother.

State guidelines call for a maximum term of just over seven years in prison for a first-degree manslaughter conviction and four years in prison for a second-degree manslaughter conviction. But prosecutors have said they plan to push for longer sentences for the former Brooklyn Center officer.

Crowds gathered outside the Hennepin County Courthouse awaiting the verdict.

Potter becomes the third police officer in Minnesota convicted as a result of an on-duty death. Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was the first after killing Justine Damnd Rusyczyk. Derek Chauvin, another former Minneapolis police officer was the second, was convicted in George Floyd’s murder earlier this year.

