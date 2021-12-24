Your Photos
Law enforcement confirms Austin standoff and Kwik Trip shooting are related

Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24 hours, is the reason for a heavy police presence in Austin, MN, for the past two days.(KEYC News Now)
By Carli Petrus
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) – A standoff that began late Wednesday afternoon at the 1200 block of 4th Avenue NW in Austin, officially ended early Friday morning after police shot and killed a man who was said to have a mental illnessofficer-involved.

After several phone calls and emails, Austin police sent us a press release with the information below.

KTTC has confirmed with Austin Police Captain Todd Clennon that the public is not in any danger.

