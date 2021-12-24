Light snow, freezing rain could make holiday travel difficult

NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Holiday travelers could encounter snow and freezing rain on the road this weekend.

The National Weather Service says northern parts of the region could have up to four to six inches of snowfall Sunday night.

Southern parts could see some freezing rain, which can make road surfaces slippery.

Two rounds of winter weather will provide some travel impacts over the Holiday weekend. If traveling in areas where impacts are possible make sure to check the latest forecast and road conditions before heading out. Have a wonderful Holiday weekend! https://t.co/rpD07M8b9T pic.twitter.com/DiwdIcW7VA — KEYC Weather Now (@KEYCWeather) December 24, 2021

The National Weather Service says drivers should anticipate longer commute times.

Drivers should plan ahead and check the forecast before getting behind the wheel.

“Even if there’s light snow, sometimes conditions can be just fine for traveling. As we noticed yesterday, though, even a light freezing rain, light freezing drizzle, not much, can lead to a world of problems, and we don’t want to see that,” stated Todd Rieck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Pay attention to the forecast, check on your road conditions before going, and if you have to wait or adjust your plans, that’s a lot better than the alternative.”

Drivers can check road conditions by visiting 511MN.org for Minnesota roads and 511IA.org for roads in Iowa. Visit KEYC.com/Weather for the latest weather conditions and updates, or download the KEYC News Now and KEYC Weather Now apps to receive real-time alerts.

If you're headed to grandmother's house tomorrow... Expect some steady light snow near and north of I-94, with a narrow band of snow showers sweeping across the southern part of the region. Not a show-stopper by any means, but could see some slick roads #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/HrTHEIdf7w — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) December 24, 2021

