Light snow, freezing rain could make holiday travel difficult

A truck drives down a road in Fairmont, Minn., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.
A truck drives down a road in Fairmont, Minn., Friday, Dec. 10, 2021.(KEYC)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Holiday travelers could encounter snow and freezing rain on the road this weekend.

The National Weather Service says northern parts of the region could have up to four to six inches of snowfall Sunday night.

Southern parts could see some freezing rain, which can make road surfaces slippery.

The National Weather Service says drivers should anticipate longer commute times.

Drivers should plan ahead and check the forecast before getting behind the wheel.

“Even if there’s light snow, sometimes conditions can be just fine for traveling. As we noticed yesterday, though, even a light freezing rain, light freezing drizzle, not much, can lead to a world of problems, and we don’t want to see that,” stated Todd Rieck, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in La Crosse, Wisconsin. “Pay attention to the forecast, check on your road conditions before going, and if you have to wait or adjust your plans, that’s a lot better than the alternative.”

Drivers can check road conditions by visiting 511MN.org for Minnesota roads and 511IA.org for roads in Iowa. Visit KEYC.com/Weather for the latest weather conditions and updates, or download the KEYC News Now and KEYC Weather Now apps to receive real-time alerts.

