Live Fit Sport and Wellness Center proving to be great asset to Fairmont area

FAIRMONT Minn. (KEYC) — Before Alex Schliesmann came along and built Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center in Fairmont, the old K-Mart facility sat empty for years, but now it has a purpose again.

“Everyone talked to me on why do you need it so big. Well, honestly just because we can, and we wanted it to be something big. We wanted it to be something that we don’t have around here,” owner Alex Schliesmann said.

Live Fit gives the city of Fairmont a traditional gym, golf simulator, running track, tanning beds and a place for the local gymnastics team to practice and compete.

Any last second Christmas shopping needed, stop out at Live Fit. Golf punch cards, Tanning Cards and Day Pass cards have... Posted by Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center LLC on Thursday, December 23, 2021

Schliesmann dreamed about opening his own gym ever since he started personal training at the old Anytime Fitness in town, and he hasn’t looked back.

“It’s been great, business has been good. It hasn’t been stopping anyone from coming in and working on their fitness level, so it has been awesome, it has been really good,” Schliesmann said.

Now he can give everyone a chance to do what they love, including Parisi Speed School.

We are Parisi Speed School. We expect excellence and effort. Our athletes can expect results! We not only have the best... Posted by Live Fit Sport & Wellness Center LLC on Thursday, November 18, 2021

“It just specializes in sports performance, which is everything from jumping, strength training, upper body, lower body, core, balance, sideline running, then going into more of the body mechanics of a sprinter,” Schliesmann explained.

Which gives high school and college athletes and Live Fit members an edge.

“Basketball, wrestling, hockey right now. If you are a football player, if you are a cross county runner or track runner, we are trying to keep you training while you are in season, but dial you down, so you are always doing it. Now I see my athletes 6-8 hours per week. It is way more affordable than personal training. It’s big on the east coast, down south, and we are the first ever to be in Minnesota, so it is kind of a cool thing to be a part of that,” Schliesmann stated.

