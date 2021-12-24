A lost letter to Santa finds its way home

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Like most mothers, Kat Rollie, took her nine year old daughter’s Christmas list to Santa and shoved it in her purse before heading to the store. She had no idea she lost it until she went looking it two days later, and then a random package arrived at their home.

“Trying to just keep the tradition alive, keep the innocence going,” said Rollie.

While at Kohls, Rollie said she must’ve dropped her daughter’s list, but at the time she had no idea.

“All of a sudden a package showed up at our house,” said Rollie.

It turns out that package was from Chris Jacobson, a complete stranger to Rollie and her family.

“I was trying to go buy some cologne and I just happened to kick a piece of paper on the ground. I looked down to see what it was,” said Chris Jacobson.

That piece of paper was Rollie’s daughter’s Christmas list.

“I flipped it over and sure enough she even had her address on there and her name.”

From there, Jacobson went out to find some of the things on the list.

“I just picked out a couple things that I thought she would enjoy and hopefully she did then,” said Jacobson.

He even personally wrote a note to the little girl stating it was from Santa.

“It’s just people get so caught up I think that for someone to take the time, their money, you know personalize it. The selflessness of it all, you just don’t come across it anymore,” said Rollie.

Jacobson says he had no idea his small act would get so much attention.

He says he is just glad it got to the right little girl and hopes at least one other person who sees his act of kindness decides to pay it forward to someone else.

