Police: Mental health situation leads to standoff

Authorities said a mental health situation, leading to a standoff, is the reason for a heavy...
Authorities said a mental health situation, leading to a standoff, is the reason for a heavy police presence in Austin, MN, for the past two days.(KEYC News Now)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 11:53 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
AUSTIN, Minn. (KEYC) - Authorities said a mental health situation is the reason for a heavy police presence in Austin, MN, for the past two days.

Austin Police say it involves an individual showing multiple knives and a hammer.

Officers have been monitoring the scene and have some streets blocked off to traffic.

For more than 24 hours, they have been working to de-escalate the situation.

As of last night, police say the threat to the public has declined, and authorities are rolling back their presence but did keep an officer in the neighborhood to monitor the situation.

