Shoppers stock up on last-minute gifts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) — Shoppers were busy making last-minute holiday purchases at Mankato retailers Friday.

“[We] started out busy right away this morning, had a bunch of people at the door when we opened,” Mankato Fleet Farm General Manager Bernie Wehseler said.

Fleet Farm staff say the rush started about 10 days ago, and even with Christmas less than a day away, there’s no sign of it slowing down anytime soon.

“Busy every day. Typically, weekdays are a little quieter, but not this week. It’ll stay really busy today. There’s a lot of people getting last-minute gift ideas,” Wehseler commented.

Toys, power tools and kitchen supplies were this season’s most popular items.

“The supply chain constraints made it an interesting season, but the vendors came through,” Wehseler added. “There was some very large shipments that we received, so it’s not all doom and gloom.”

But now, most shoppers are buying gift cards.

“For most people, it came so fast. Black Friday seemed like a few days ago, four weeks ago, and now it’s Christmastime,” Wehseler said.

Fleet Farm is one of many major retailers closing its doors Saturday. But retailers are preparing for business to pick back up Sunday thanks to after-Christmas sales.

“It’s extremely busy, so we can’t complain. It was a really good year,” admitted Wehseler.

