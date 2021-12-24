Significant law enforcement response at Austin Kwik Trip, reports of possible shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Law Enforcement responded to an incident at a Kwik Trip in Austin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Austin Police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance were at the location near the intersection of 11th street and Oakland Avenue West Christmas Eve morning.

Law enforcement didn’t provide any details as to what was going on. KTTC heard a report of a possible shooting.

Yellow police tape was up at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.