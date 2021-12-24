Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Significant law enforcement response at Austin Kwik Trip, reports of possible shooting

Law Enforcement responded to an incident at a Kwik Trip in Austin.
Law Enforcement responded to an incident at a Kwik Trip in Austin.(KTTC)
By Stevan Stojanovic
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Law Enforcement responded to an incident at a Kwik Trip in Austin.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Austin Police, the Mower County Sheriff’s Office and Mayo Ambulance were at the location near the intersection of 11th street and Oakland Avenue West Christmas Eve morning.

Law enforcement didn’t provide any details as to what was going on. KTTC heard a report of a possible shooting.

Yellow police tape was up at the scene.

This is a developing story, stay with KTTC for the latest.

Copyright 2021 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Minnesota police officer Kim Potter was found guilty on two manslaughter counts in the...
Kim Potter guilty of manslaughter in Daunte Wright’s death
FILE - A heads up for drivers making their way through Mankato on Sunday. A portion of...
Portion of Riverfront Drive closing on Sunday for Dakota 38+2 riders
The Renville County Attorney’s Office said it charged 37-year-old Bradley James Westphal with...
Olivia man charged with 3rd-degree murder in drug overdose death
A principal-turned-elf, Dane Nielsen, has been moving locations around Windom Elementary School...
‘Elf-on-the-Shelf’ greets students at Windom Elementary
A multi-vehicle crash closed portions of Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin on Thursday, Dec....
Icy conditions cause dozens of crashes, closures of Wis. interstate

Latest News

FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
Gas clerk charged with cashing woman’s lottery ticket
Holiday Omicron Surge
Christmas Gatherings During Omicron Surge, Darian Leddy Reports
Northland business will require booster shots for customers in 2022
Northland business will require booster shots for customers in 2022
Carbon Monoxide Safety for Houses and Anglers
Carbon Monoxide Safety for Houses and Anglers
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Law enforcement confirms Austin standoff and Kwik Trip shooting are related