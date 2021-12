ST. CLAIR, Minn. (KEYC) — The St. Clair girls’ basketball team hosted New Richland Hartland Ellendale Geneva Thursday night.

The Panthers never let the Cyclones run away with this one, but St. Clair manages to pick up the 69-63 victory.

Kayli Hinze finished with 27 points while Stephanie Cink added 18.

The Cyclones will battle Madelia on Jan. 4.

