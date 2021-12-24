St. Paul mayor plans outdoor inauguration events
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is planning a series of outdoor events to celebrate his inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Carter will ring in his second term with a sledding party on Monday; ice skating on Wednesday; making snow sculptures and a virtual “happy hour” gathering Thursday; and a scavenger hunt at a park beach house and a bike ride on New Year’s Eve.
He’ll take the oath of office at noon on Jan. 3 in a virtual ceremony.
“These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities,” Carter said in a statement.
