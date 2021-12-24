Your Photos
St. Paul mayor plans outdoor inauguration events

FILE — In this image from video, Mayor of St. Paul, Minn., Melvin Carter, speaks during the...
FILE — In this image from video, Mayor of St. Paul, Minn., Melvin Carter, speaks during the state roll call vote on the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020.(Democratic National Convention via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter is planning a series of outdoor events to celebrate his inauguration as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that Carter will ring in his second term with a sledding party on Monday; ice skating on Wednesday; making snow sculptures and a virtual “happy hour” gathering Thursday; and a scavenger hunt at a park beach house and a bike ride on New Year’s Eve.

Feeling incredibly energized after today. We have a lot of work to do to ensure everyone can access the prosperity our...

Posted by Melvin Carter on Saturday, October 30, 2021

He’ll take the oath of office at noon on Jan. 3 in a virtual ceremony.

“These unique times demand new approaches to every aspect of city-building, including our traditional inaugural activities,” Carter said in a statement.

