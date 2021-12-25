Highway 14 crash near Courtland sends 3 to hospital

COURTLAND, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities say three people were sent to the emergency room following a Highway 14 crash near Courtland.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened at the intersection of Highway 14 and Nicollet County Road 37 just before 12 p.m. Friday.

The crash report says a 2013 Ford Edge collided with a 2012 Ford F-150 at the intersection, despite dry road conditions.

Twenty-eight-year-old Christopher James Strand and 22-year-old Celeste Beda Elise Strand, both of Westminister, Colorado, and occupants of the Ford Edge, were transported to an emergency room in New Ulm and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Mathew Mark Rasmussen, 41, of Sleepy Eye was also transported to an emergency room in New Ulm and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say that alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

