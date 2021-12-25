Your Photos
State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in I-90 crash that injured South Dakota woman

FILE — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a...
FILE — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a one-vehicle crash that injured a South Dakota woman.(Josh Shanley | 911.photography - stock.adobe.co)
By Jake Rinehart
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 7:58 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BEAVER CREEK, Minn. (KEYC) — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a one-vehicle crash that injured a South Dakota woman.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday at milepost 3 on Interstate 90 near Beaver Creek Township.

The crash report says that 35-year-old Blair Shalayne Turpeinen of Brandon, South Dakota, was traveling eastbound on I-90 near milepost 3 when the 2016 Ford F-150 she was operating left the roadway and hit the guardrail.

Turpeinen was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at Luverne Medical Center.

