Two people rescued from Lake Bemidji after vehicle falls through ice on Christmas Eve

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were rescued on Christmas Eve after their vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Bemidji.

Bemidji Fire officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, emergency crews found one person on the ice, but the second individual was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters jumped into the lake and found a man in the water under the ice.

The man was pulled from the water and crews began CPR. He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

His condition is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.