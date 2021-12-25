Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Two people rescued from Lake Bemidji after vehicle falls through ice on Christmas Eve

Generic photo of ice rescue
Generic photo of ice rescue(WLUC)
By Nachai Taylor
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 3:02 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEMIDJI, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Two people were rescued on Christmas Eve after their vehicle fell through the ice on Lake Bemidji.

Bemidji Fire officials say they responded to the incident shortly after 5 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived, emergency crews found one person on the ice, but the second individual was still unaccounted for.

Firefighters jumped into the lake and found a man in the water under the ice.

The man was pulled from the water and crews began CPR. He was later taken to a local hospital for further treatment.

His condition is still unknown at this time.

Copyright 2021 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities say three people were sent to the emergency room following a Highway 14...
Highway 14 crash near Courtland sends 3 to hospital
FILE — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a...
State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in I-90 crash that injured South Dakota woman
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Law enforcement confirms Austin standoff and Kwik Trip shooting are related
FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
Gas clerk charged with cashing woman’s lottery ticket
UPDATE: Austin authorities said a mental health situation ultimately led to a deadly shooting...
UPDATE: Austin standoff leads to shooting death of suspect

Latest News

FILE - Alex Jones, left, attends a rally in support of President Donald Trump called the "Save...
Alex Jones’ wife arrested on domestic violence charge
UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby
FILE — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a...
State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in I-90 crash that injured South Dakota woman
FILE — Authorities say three people were sent to the emergency room following a Highway 14...
Highway 14 crash near Courtland sends 3 to hospital