UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (Valley News Live)- (UPDATE 12/25 5:54 p.m.)

Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 11 a.m.

They say two vehicles crashed and blocked the roadway.

This caused a chain reaction of vehicles to crash behind them.

About 40 vehicles were damaged and another 30 were slid off the road as a result of the crash.

No word on the total of injuries, but all were not life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation.

(UPDATE 12/25 2:46 p.m.) Interstate 94 at Highway 78 has reopened.

(ORIGINAL STORY)

Interstate 94 at Highway 78 near Ashby is shut down due to a multi-vehicle collision.

There are reports there may be several injuries.

A medical triage is being set up to assist in this incident.

Motorists are being asked to follow the signed alternate routes.

Stay with Valley News Live for the latest updates and for travel information in Minnesota, click here.

