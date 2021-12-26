August Schell lights luminaries

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -Staying true to their annual tradition, the Marti family lit Christmas luminaries and had them on display at August Schell Brewery in New Ulm on both Christmas Eve and Christmas night.

August Schell Brewing was alight as candles were lit from the edge of the grounds all the way to the center, creating both driving spectacles and walking paths.

The garden in the center of the grounds became a spiraling path of light, and every building on the site became a part of the display.

While the brewery itself was closed for the holiday, the public was invited to walk the paths and view the spectacle.

The traditional candle lights were mixed with modern electric Christmas lights to create a fusion of the modern and the historic.

Christmas luminaries are a tradition with history in Hispanic culture and Roman Catholicism, when in the 16th century, Spanish Catholics used small bonfires to light the path towards midnight mass, and today they are still used to symbolically light the path towards home.

While the bonfires have been replaced with candles in small weighted bags, luminaries remain a popular sight today.

Some luminaries have individual meaning, such as those used at the annual Relay for Life fundraiser.

Luminaries have been lit at August Schell Brewery for years, and the landscape has become a popular Christmas destination for the residents of New Ulm and surrounding areas.

In New Ulm, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.