Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC
Advertisement

Family makes volunteering at Kiwanis Holiday Lights a Christmas tradition

The Tobin family has spent the last seven Christmases together at the lights.
Volunteers greet visitors at Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato, Minn.
Volunteers greet visitors at Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Mankato, Minn.(KEYC News Now)
By Meghan Grey
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For many families, a trip to Kiwanis Holiday Lights has become a Christmas tradition.

Joe Meidl, a Kiwanis executive board member said, “People are out and enjoying the whole thing, and the cars haven’t stopped. It’s been very active all night long.”

It’s all thanks to volunteers, like the Tobins, who make it happen.

“It’s just something that we like to do as a family. We started it because all of us are in volunteer clubs in high school, and now that me and my sister both graduated, we still come back just because of all the people, and we just like to volunteer together and see all the lights go up,” said Grace Tobin.

The Tobin family has spent the last seven Christmases together at the lights.

Trisha Tobin added, “We aren’t actually members of any nonprofit this year. We’re just volunteering, because we enjoy it and like that Kiwanis donates money to such a large variety of charities.”

Volunteering has become an annual family tradition.

Olivia Tobin mentioned, “It’s just something as a family that we can all do together. We come down here, and we do it every year, so it’s not like it’s gonna change, so we know we’ll always be together doing this.”

Medil said people like the Tobins are the reason it’s called the season of giving.

“They started showing up as a family every year and in multiple different things, from setup, to tear-down, to helping us run the park in a night,” Medil stated.

The Tobins said it’s all about being together and helping others celebrate with their loved ones.

Trisha added, “When they just come by and you can see the joy in their eye, and the amazement, and the lights-- that’s the best part.”

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE — Authorities say three people were sent to the emergency room following a Highway 14...
Highway 14 crash near Courtland sends 3 to hospital
FILE — Authorities in southwest Minnesota say alcohol was a contributing factor in a...
State Patrol: Alcohol a factor in I-90 crash that injured South Dakota woman
Authorities said a mental health situation leading to a standoff that's lasted more than 24...
Law enforcement confirms Austin standoff and Kwik Trip shooting are related
FILE — The Brown County Courthouse is pictured in this July 31, 2020, file photo in New Ulm,...
Gas clerk charged with cashing woman’s lottery ticket
Members of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride are pictured on their horses Friday, Dec. 24, 2021,...
Dakota 38+2 riders closing in on Mankato

Latest News

A line of luminary bags on the grounds of August Schell Brewery in New Ulm, Minn.
August Schell lights luminaries
Members of the Dakota 38+2 Memorial Ride are pictured on their horses Friday, Dec. 24, 2021,...
Dakota 38+2 riders closing in on Mankato
Dakota 38+2 riders closing in on Mankato
Christian Church of Fairmont is offering free Christmas dinners on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2021, in...
Free Christmas meals being offered in Fairmont