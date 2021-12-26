Your Photos
Man shot during confrontation with carjackers in Minneapolis

By KEYC Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:09 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (AP) - Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being shot during an apparent carjacking attempt in south Minneapolis.

Officers responded to reports of gunfire Thursday night.

When the officers arrived, two men at the scene said they had just emerged from a vehicle when two “young-looking suspects” approached and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint.

A confrontation ensued and one of the suspects fired a gun at the two men, striking one of them.

The suspects ran from the scene and have not been apprehended. Emergency crews took the injured man to a hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive.

