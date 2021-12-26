Mankato’s newest adapted floor hockey squad gears up for inaugural season

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Opportunities for student-athletes with disabilities continue to grow across the state.

Locally, Mankato East and West are teaming up to form the area’s first-ever adapted floor hockey program.

“I was like wow, I’ve wanted this for so many years and they’ve put it on,” junior goaltender Jacob Watson said.

Watson is channeling his favorite NHLers to prepare for the high school adapted floor hockey regular season in January.

“Like (Marc)-Andre Fleury, Juuse Saros, Pekka Rine, Andrei Vasilevskiy, yeah Cam Talbot, yeah,” Watson added.

The roots of adapted floor hockey in Minnesota date back to 1974, but it wasn’t until 1992 the sport became sanctioned by the Minnesota State High School League thanks to the efforts of the Minnesota Association for Adapted Athletics.

Fast forward to now, Mankato’s co-ed squad will embark on an eight-game schedule with their sights set on making a run in the section and state tournament in the cognitively-impaired division.

“For as long as I can remember, dating back to when I was in high school, even before, there was only one adapted sport and that’s bowling, so kids with special needs or cognitive or physical impairments really don’t have a whole lot of opportunities that kids like myself had growing up,” head Mankato adapted floor hockey coach Dylan Boettcher said.

Boettcher jumped on the chance to put his high school ice hockey career with the Cougars to use while opening the door for others.

“I have a little sister with down syndrome, so I volunteered coaching with LEAP, special Olympics, bowling, baseball, so when this opportunity came up it was almost like a match made in heaven. I had coached some youth hockey as well so it was coaching, hockey and special needs all in one, so it was kind of a dream come true,” Boettcher said.

The team is putting in work to get ready for its inaugural season, continuing to spread the word of Mankato’s newest adaptive sport.

Copyright 2021 KEYC. All rights reserved.