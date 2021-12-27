Bicyclist struck from behind, killed in Linn County

Your Photos
Terry Zabortsky, 76, a Walford bicyclist, was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Escape driven...
Terry Zabortsky, 76, a Walford bicyclist, was struck from behind by a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana. He was pronounced dead at the scene.(AP Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 8:11 AM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in Linn County continue to investigate a Christmas Day accident that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist.

The accident happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind.

Terry Zabortsky of Walford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

