Bicyclist struck from behind, killed in Linn County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KEYC) - Authorities in Linn County continue to investigate a Christmas Day accident that killed a 76-year-old bicyclist.

The accident happened about 2:25 p.m. when a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a woman from Amana struck the bicyclist from behind.

Terry Zabortsky of Walford was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

