Blue Earth County wants residents to properly dispose of holiday decorations

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) -December and the holiday season are coming to an end, and that means it’s time for the decorations to come down and cleanup efforts to begin.

But as you’re getting ready to toss out your tree or the lights... make sure you’re doing so properly.

Organic decorations such as trees and wreathes, as well as broken bulbs and other light arrays can’t be directly re-used, and need to be properly disposed of.

Organic materials should be brought to appropriate compost sites, and electric lights and similar objects should be taken to hazardous waste facilities.

Blue Earth County has a tool called Waste Wizard, where residents can search for different items they want to get rid of.

The tool then gives instructions and locations for how and where to dispose of the objects.

The Waste Wizard has disposal information on Rice, Blue Earth, Dodge, Olmsted, Mower, Freeborn, Steele and Waseca Counties as well as the City of Red Wing.

And while many disposal sites come with a disposal fee, many facilities hold events to waive it.

Blue Earth County is offering free holiday light disposal Jan. 3 through Jan. 7 at all city halls within the county, as well as the Property and Environmental Resources Office.

Visit blueearthcountymn.gov/WW to access Waste Wizard.

In Mankato, Aaron Stuve, KEYC News Now.

